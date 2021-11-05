Non-league AFC Sudbury prepare for biggest FA Cup match in their history
Watch Donovan Blake's report for ITV News Anglia
Non-league AFC Sudbury are preparing for the biggest FA Cup match in their history.
The Suffolk part-timers are staging the opening tie of the FA Cup 1st Round in front of a live TV audience tonight.
Sudbury play in the Isthmian League North, the eighth tier of English football, while their opposition Colchester are in League Two.
Behind the scenes AFC Sudbury has enlisted the help of Maldon and Tiptree who've enjoyed recent high profile cup exposure.
Andrew Long, Chairman of AFC Sudbury, said: "You can't just go along to your local bookshop and buy volume that says this is how you stage a first round proper game against a league club shown live on national television, it doesn't exist.
"So any bit of help that we've been given has been so much appreciated by everybody here."
To have their closest league club as First Round opponents is a dream for the Suffolk part-timers, and particularly joint-manager Angelo Harrop.
He said: "I was at the club from 8 years of age to 19, all the way through the youth and into the seniors.
"It was a big part of our family, our lives, so to have all my family here on Friday and be joint manager is going to be a very proud moment."
This is only AFC Sudbury's second appearance at this stage of the FA Cup, and they're determined to make the most of it.