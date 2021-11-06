High winds affect trees at Burghley House amid woodland restoration project
The recent windy weather brought trees down across the East and one of the region's stately homes near Peterborough was also affected.
The forestry team at Burghley House, a 16th century stately home in Stamford, have been busy looking after three thousand heritage trees and 80 hectares of woodland.
They are also in the middle of a woodland restoration project.
Many of the trees there have stood for centuries but sometimes still struggle to withstand the weather.
A number of trees that did not survive the high winds are being cleared away and will be used for fuel.
This is part of an ongoing maintenance schedule to keep the parkland in good condition.
It was landscaped more than 200 years ago by renowned garden designer, Capability Brown.
Now The William Cecil Wood, named after the first owner of the country house, are looking to the future.
There is a restoration programme underway to remove and replace trees that could be affected by disease or even issues such as bark stripping by grey squirrels.
The project hopes to preserve this landscape for centuries to come.