High winds affect trees at Burghley House amid woodland restoration project

The recent windy weather brought trees down across the East and one of the region's stately homes near Peterborough was also affected.

The forestry team at Burghley House, a 16th century stately home in Stamford, have been busy looking after three thousand heritage trees and 80 hectares of woodland.

They are also in the middle of a woodland restoration project.

Many of the trees there have stood for centuries but sometimes still struggle to withstand the weather.

The wind came from nowhere and it was like a vortex, like a typhoon, just taking huge amounts of mature trees down on the roadside, but also all over Burghley Park as well. It was quite devastating, one of the worst winds I've known in about 30 years being here. Some really good heritage oaks have gone, the trees were in full leaf and they just couldn't stand it. Peter Glassey, Head Forester, Burghley Estate

A number of trees that did not survive the high winds are being cleared away and will be used for fuel.

This is part of an ongoing maintenance schedule to keep the parkland in good condition.

It was landscaped more than 200 years ago by renowned garden designer, Capability Brown.

You can still see the shrapnel marks from where a German bomb was dropped during the Second World War. Credit: ITV Anglia

Now The William Cecil Wood, named after the first owner of the country house, are looking to the future.

There is a restoration programme underway to remove and replace trees that could be affected by disease or even issues such as bark stripping by grey squirrels.

We're going to plant with a much more resilient mix, which is more suited to climate change, to disease. So, instead of planting just four species, which was in the wood originally, we're going to plant about 7 or 8 different species - all matched to the site and all going to cope very well with climate change. Peter Glassey, Head Forester, Burghley Estate

1600 new trees will be planted for the project

The project hopes to preserve this landscape for centuries to come.