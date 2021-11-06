Thousands of protesters take to streets in a bid to keep the pressure on COP26 leaders
Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Cambridge, Norwich, Bishop's Stortford demand action on climate change.
Norwich MP Clive Lewis was among those taking part in the city's rally. A similar large scale rally was taking place in Cambridge.
The marches were among scores of events taking place worldwide in a global day of action for climate justice.
COP 26: clear up continues after strong winds hit Northamptonshire
How the climate crisis may change the way we produce our food
In Glasgow, where the crucial UN COP26 summit is taking place, scores of people are marching through the city centre.
A fire engine, women covered in moss and Poseidon on stilts have all turned out for the protest in the Scottish city, while a group of children guided a display featuring what appeared to be a large snake wearing glasses through Kelvingrove Park.
Hundreds of protesters also gathered at the Bank of England in central London for the start of a march through the city. Banging steel drums, chanting “one solution” and waving Extinction Rebellion banners reading “tell the truth”, the crowd said they were planning to march two miles to Trafalgar Square.
The latest demonstrations come midway through the Cop26 summit, which has seen about 120 leaders gather in Glasgow to set out the action they are taking and commit to curb deforestation, phase out coal, end funding for fossil fuels abroad and cut methane emissions.