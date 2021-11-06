Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Cambridge, Norwich, Bishop's Stortford demand action on climate change.

Norwich MP Clive Lewis was among those taking part in the city's rally. A similar large scale rally was taking place in Cambridge.

Climate Change protesters make their feelings known in Norwich Credit: ITV News Anglia

The marches were among scores of events taking place worldwide in a global day of action for climate justice.

Climate activists hold up banners in Glasgow.

In Glasgow, where the crucial UN COP26 summit is taking place, scores of people are marching through the city centre.

A fire engine, women covered in moss and Poseidon on stilts have all turned out for the protest in the Scottish city, while a group of children guided a display featuring what appeared to be a large snake wearing glasses through Kelvingrove Park.

A youngster joins the march in London Credit: PA Images

Hundreds of protesters also gathered at the Bank of England in central London for the start of a march through the city. Banging steel drums, chanting “one solution” and waving Extinction Rebellion banners reading “tell the truth”, the crowd said they were planning to march two miles to Trafalgar Square.

The latest demonstrations come midway through the Cop26 summit, which has seen about 120 leaders gather in Glasgow to set out the action they are taking and commit to curb deforestation, phase out coal, end funding for fossil fuels abroad and cut methane emissions.