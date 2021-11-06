Investigation launched into allegation of racial abuse at FA Cup tie

The FA has said it has launched an investigation into an allegation of racist abuse at last night's FA Cup tie between non-league Sudbury and League Two Colchester United.

The game was broadcast on BBC2 last night and the incident was reported by a viewer.

During the game viewer London Shrimper posted on Twitter:

'Watching the Sudbury vs Colchester FA Cup game. After @shamalgeorge made a save you hear an @AFCSudbury fan shout “George you’re lucky there init, you big black ****”. Rivalries aside, there is no place in football for racism. Even more sad after this:'

Colchester United's Sylvester Jasper celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Emirates FA Cup clash with Sudbury Credit: PA Images

The FA responded by saying it had launched an investigation.

Responding to the report Shamal George said the result had been "ruined by s*** like this."

Today Sudbury, who play in the Isthmian League North Division, posted a statement from chairman Andrew Long on their their website, it reads:

"AFC Sudbury would like to confirm that, following extensive analysis from BBC Sound engineers who managed to isolate the incident on audio, that it did NOT in fact contain any racial element. It is however clearly abusive in nature and the club will deal with this is the strongest possible manner.

"We would like to publicly state that AFC Sudbury condemns abuse of ANY kind and any visitor to the club who uses language or behaviour of this kind will be banned indefinitely from the football club.

"We are proud of our reputation as a family community club and know that anybody associated with AFC Sudbury in whatever capacity will join in this condemnation."