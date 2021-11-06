Man arrested by Essex Police on suspicion of hate crime at Stansted Airport
Essex Police Officers arrested a man on suspicion of a hate crime at Stansted Airport.
Officers arrested the 55-year-old man as he stepped off a flight from Belgium just before 4pm on Friday 5 November.
The man has been taken to an Essex Police station where he will be questioned.
Essx Police launched an investigation after being made aware of a video on social media of a man being subjected to harassment whilst taking his seat on board an aeroplane before it departed from Stansted Airport on 4th November.
The enquiry is ongoing.