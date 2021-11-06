Man arrested by Essex Police on suspicion of hate crime at Stansted Airport

Essex Police Officers arrested a man on suspicion of a hate crime at Stansted Airport.

Officers arrested the 55-year-old man as he stepped off a flight from Belgium just before 4pm on Friday 5 November.

The man has been taken to an Essex Police station where he will be questioned.

Essx Police launched an investigation after being made aware of a video on social media of a man being subjected to harassment whilst taking his seat on board an aeroplane before it departed from Stansted Airport on 4th November.

Essex Police will not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind. Having been made aware of the incident this morning, officers worked quickly to secure an arrest at the earliest possible opportunity. Essex Police Chief Superintendent Tom Simons, leading the investigation

The enquiry is ongoing.