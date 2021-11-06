Norfolk Police warn of serious consequences for spiking

Norfolk Police has warned of serious consequences for anyone considering spiking this weekend.
It comes after 33 incidents of spiking have been reported in Norfolk since the beginning of October 2021.
The vast majority of these incidents have been reported in Norwich but there have also been reports in Kings Lynn, Dereham and Great Yarmouth.
Detectives are currently investigating these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.
Meanwhile, officers are working with venues across the county, along with Late Night Norwich in the city, to ensure the night-time economy is a safe space for people to enjoy.
Police will also be working in partnership with venues to support and safeguard anyone who believes they may have been a victim.
Anyone who believes they know someone who has been spiked is being encouraged to stay with them and seek medical help immediately if their condition worsens.