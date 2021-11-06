Norwich confirm Daniel Farke has left the club with immediate effect

Norwich City's first win of the season was not enough to save the job of Daniel Farke.

The Premier League club beat Brentford 2-1 this afternoon, but a first win in 20 premier league games was not enough to save the job of the German head coach.

Norwich announced his departure with immediate effect, less than four months after singing a new four year deal wit the club.

Farke had been under increasing pressure after Norwich had failed to win any of their opening 10 games in the top flight this term.

Former Norwich City player Darren Huckerby tweeted that he was "Gutted" describing the 45-year-old as "genuinely a top fella"

Ed Balls, former Labour MP, Shadow Chancellor of the exchequer and Norwich City Chairman said Farke had provided fans with wonderful memories.

Commentator Tony Jones said Farke seemed unaware of what was to come:

Jack Reeve, of Talk Norwich City said the time was right for Farke to go.

Just last week Sporting Director Stuart Webber hit out at critics saying the Canaries are desperate to prove they're not a "laughing stock."

Fans also took to social media to react to the news:

Farke had been under pressure for some time. Earlier this week bookmakers had slashed odds on his departure. Among those linked with the job are former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, ex-City defender Steve Bruce and former Chelsea star John Terry.

Ex Norwich star Steve Bruce has already been linked with the job Credit: PA images

It is likely that Norwich will again spring a surprise in who will take over.

In his 208 games at the helm - Farke led the team 138 times in the Championship. He won 71 of those games with a win percentage of 65.22.

Daniel Farke shakes hands with Sporting Director Stuart Webber on a new deal back in July

The record wasn't quite so rosy in his two spells in the Premier League. Farke was in charge for 49 games - but lost 35 of those - a win percentage of just 20.41%.

Backroom staff members Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John have all also left the club.

20.41% Norwich City's win % in the Premier League under Daniel Farke

Sporting director Stuart Webber said: “In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one.

“I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status.

“All at Norwich City should be forever grateful to Daniel and his staff for the significant role they have played in our journey. They helped deliver two Championship titles, many memorable moments and they all fully bought into our philosophy and what it means to be part of this football club.

“Daniel and his staff will always be welcome back here. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their hard work and wish them well for the future.

“It’s important that we now look forward. We have 27 league games remaining and a long way to go in the current season. We know we have the ability within our playing squad and staff to start picking up points and climbing the league table.”

The club will issue a further update on its first team staff in due course.