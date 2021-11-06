Essex Police Officers have arrested a second man on suspicion of a hate crime at Stansted Airport.

Officers arrested the 26-year-old man as he stepped off a flight from the Netherlands at around 4:30pm today (Saturday 6th November).

The man has been taken to an Essex Police station where he will be questioned.

The investigation was launched after police were made aware of a video on social media of a man apparently being subjected to harassment whilst taking his seat on board an aircraft at the airport on Friday 4th November.

A 55-year-old man who was arrested yesterday has been released on bail until December 1st.

Speaking after the initial arrest on Friday Essex Police Chief Superintendent Tom Simons, who is leading the investigation said the force would:

"Not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind. Having been made aware of the incident this morning, officers worked quickly to secure an arrest at the earliest possible opportunity.