Environment Agency issues flood warnings for Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk coast

A map of the areas which could be hit Credit: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for parts of the Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk coastlines.

It says tides will be higher than ususal this evening and poses a risk to many communities across our region.

The alerts are in place between 5:45pm and 9:45pm.

A flood warning is in place for the Norfolk coast from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott - it means action must be take to avoid damage.

Alerts are also in place for:

  • Heacham to north of King's Lynn in Norfolk

  • Hunstanton to Cley

  • Eccles on Sea, to Winterton-on-Sea

  • Clacton to and including, St Peters Flat and the Colne and Blackwater estuaries

  • The Suffolk coast between Lowestoft and Felixstowe

  • The tidal Deben estuary

  • The tidal River Waveney

  • The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water

More details can be found on the Government's flood alert service.