Environment Agency issues flood warnings for Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk coast

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for parts of the Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk coastlines.

It says tides will be higher than ususal this evening and poses a risk to many communities across our region.

The alerts are in place between 5:45pm and 9:45pm.

A flood warning is in place for the Norfolk coast from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott - it means action must be take to avoid damage.

Alerts are also in place for:

Heacham to north of King's Lynn in Norfolk

Hunstanton to Cley

Eccles on Sea, to Winterton-on-Sea

Clacton to and including, St Peters Flat and the Colne and Blackwater estuaries

The Suffolk coast between Lowestoft and Felixstowe

The tidal Deben estuary

The tidal River Waveney

The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water

More details can be found on the Government's flood alert service.