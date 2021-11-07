Plans to close rail crossing would hit village life say campaigners

Play video

Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

Campaigners in Cambridgeshire say plans that might close a level crossing would seriously impact village life.Network Rail is holding a consultation on whether to close the crossing in Waterbeach to vehicles or whether to shut it completely.

Opponents say it would hurt businesses, isolate villagers who live on one side of the crossing, effect allotment holders and prevent people enjoying the countryside. They want villagers to make their opinions known.

Tessa Frost says her riding school would be hit by the closure Credit: ITV News

Tessa Frost runs a riding school she says closing the crossing would have a negative impact on her business.

To get to anywhere we have to cross the railway lie, so depending on where we go there is multiple crossings, but this one is easy for us to get across because it's not closed for long periods of time. Tessa Frost

Network Rail is holding a consultation before it decides whether to close it to vehicles or shut in completely.

Campaigners say that would isolate people living on this side of the crossing leaving them with a long detour, make life harder for allotment holders andcut the rest of the village off from the countryside.

Villagers make their feelings known Credit: ITV News

They want as many local people as possible to make their feelings known.

To get to anywhere we have to cross the railway lie, so depending on where we go there is multiple crossings, but this one is easy for us to get across because it's not closed forlong periods of time. Cllr Judith Rippeth Lib Dem: South Cambs Council

Network Rail told ITV Anglia: "It is important to say that no decisions have been made about the future of the crossing which is why we are inviting the community to respond to the public consultation which is open until 28 November 2021".

The company says it will listen to all feedback and try to find a solution that suits the railway and the community