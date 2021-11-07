Plans to close rail crossing would hit village life say campaigners
Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson
Campaigners in Cambridgeshire say plans that might close a level crossing would seriously impact village life.Network Rail is holding a consultation on whether to close the crossing in Waterbeach to vehicles or whether to shut it completely.
Opponents say it would hurt businesses, isolate villagers who live on one side of the crossing, effect allotment holders and prevent people enjoying the countryside. They want villagers to make their opinions known.
Tessa Frost runs a riding school she says closing the crossing would have a negative impact on her business.
Network Rail is holding a consultation before it decides whether to close it to vehicles or shut in completely.
Campaigners say that would isolate people living on this side of the crossing leaving them with a long detour, make life harder for allotment holders andcut the rest of the village off from the countryside.
They want as many local people as possible to make their feelings known.
Network Rail told ITV Anglia: "It is important to say that no decisions have been made about the future of the crossing which is why we are inviting the community to respond to the public consultation which is open until 28 November 2021".
The company says it will listen to all feedback and try to find a solution that suits the railway and the community