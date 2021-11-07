Two women arrested on suspicion of drink driving in separate collisions on A421

Bedfordshire police is investigating two separate collisions on the A421 in Bedford just hours apart which saw two women arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The first collision happened at 8:05pm (Saturday 6th November) close to the junction for Shortstown near Cardington involving a car and a motorbike.

A man in his fifties was taken to hospital with life changing injuries, while a woman in her fifties from Wootton was treated for minor injuries and later arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Later on the same stretch of road a BMW collided with a police car at 10:40pm, leaving the driver and two passengers needing hospital treatment.

A woman in her thirties from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Both women remain in police custody.

We are working to establish the circumstances of the initial incident involving the car and the motorcycle and would like hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and especially from anyone who may have dashcam footage. Sergeant David Burstow, Roads Policing Unit

Another collision last night on one of Bedfordshire's roads has seen a third person arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Just before 10.30pm a man in his eighties was left with serious injuries following a collision on the A507 near Maulden

Police say a silver van was heading towards Ampthill, when it was involved in a collision with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

A man in his 50s from Flitwick was taken to hospital and has since been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.