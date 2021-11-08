Bedford Academy closed after body found on site

A school in Bedford has been shut today (Monday) after a man’s body was found nearby.Bedfordshire police cordoned off an area around Bedford Academy School in Mile Road.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: "We are currently at the scene of an unexplained death in Mile Road, Bedford.

"Officers were called at around 7.50am today (Monday) following the discovery of a body. The man has yet to be formally identified."

