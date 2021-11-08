BT opens UK’s first telecoms robotics test lab in Suffolk
A new robotic research facility has been opened in Suffolk by telecom giant BT which it said will place the UK at the "forefront of a new era of robotics".
The 5,000sqft facility at BT Labs in Martlesham, Ipswich is hoped to play a "key role" in developing robotics solutions to speed the deployment of infrastructure.
The lab is the first of its kind in the country and is designed to help BT engage with universities and start-up businesses as it hopes to develop solutions to "challenging" engineering tasks.
This includes problems such as how to clear out blocked ducts, and install a new fibre network without having to dig up roads and pavements.
The site is an indoor facility that allows research teams to trail the robotics with a number of different test zones.