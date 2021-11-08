A Suffolk cancer campaigner has died just four years after losing his daughter to the illness, his family has confirmed.

Alwyn 'Olle' Nash, 64, spent months sailing 1,800 miles around the British Isles while fighting bowel cancer to raise thousands for charity.

Mr Nash, who lost daughter Toni to pancreatic cancer, raised more than £15,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in her honour.

The father-of-three's family shared the news of their heartbreak on social media and via the charity.

They wrote: "The Nash family are saddened to announce Alwyn (Olle) passed away peacefully yesterday morning at St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich following his brave battle with cancer.

"We’re so proud of Olle and what he managed to accomplish for charity in his final weeks. We’ll miss him terribly."

Macmillan added that Mr Nash's fundraising just recently topped the £15,000 mark when someone paid in £2,500 under the name ‘Toni.'

Mr Nash, from Ipswich, was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer in 2019.

Despite being warned he would need chemotherapy treatment every fortnight for the rest of his life, he decided to fulfil his dream of circumnavigating the United Kingdom.

The family had lost Toni, 44, just two years earlier when he was diagnosed with rare extra-mammary Paget’s disease.

The diagnosis required an operation to remove part of his large intestine during which doctors discovered a growth.

However he refused to let his prognosis stop him from spending his retirement sailing.

Mr Nash lost his daughter Toni to cancer Credit: PA

He embarked on a fundraising trip to support Macmillan, whose nurses had supported his daughter in the final stages of her life.

He substituted intravenous chemotherapy treatment for tablet-based medication during his time at sea.

He set off from Ipswich in May and his voyage included a stop at a hospital in Inverness where he had blood tests before continuing on to Oban and the Inner Hebrides.

His anticlockwise route took him through celebrated beauty spots including the Loch Ness and the Caledonian Canal.

Friends and family took turns to join him and his crew on his 37.6ft, 1979 Moody sailing yacht called ‘Renegade,’ which he skippered throughout the journey.

Family and friends joined Mr Nash onboard Credit: Family handout/PA

Mr Nash returned home from his journey in September, and was taken into hospice care the following month.

Some of the same Macmillan nurses who cared for Toni looked after him, he said, adding that he "couldn't thank them enough."

Mr Nash reportedly spent 13 days in St Elizabeth Hospice, before passing away peacefully on November 2.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia earlier this year, Mr Nash had reflected on his diagnosis and his decision to spend his final days on the water.

“It was very difficult to take in and I didn’t tell my wife, Lesley, until I got home," he recalled.

It was just another obstacle in life Alwyn 'Olle' Nash

"There was a sense of denial at first, because I hardly ever get ill – it’s not me – but I wasn’t upset. There wasn’t much point. It was just another obstacle in life, and I had no choice but to deal with it."

He added: “When I was first diagnosed with cancer, I didn’t ask those awkward questions like ‘what does this mean for my life?’ I just wanted to get on with it.

“I’d always hoped to spend my retirement sailing all over the place, so I decided to combine this ambition with fundraising.”

Melanie Humphreys, relationship fundraising manager at Macmillan said the charity was sorry to learn of Mr Nash's death and sent love to his friends and family.

She said: "It's not every day that you meet someone as extraordinary as Olle. His positivity was infectious and his generosity knew no bounds."

She added: “He had known the tragedy of losing a child to cancer, and knew that his own life would be cut short by cancer too. And yet he laughed in its face, and commandeered his aptly-named sailing yacht Renegade to circumnavigate the UK for charity.

“We feel so privileged to have known and supported him for this short period of his life and cannot thank him enough for the gift he has left behind for people living with cancer in Suffolk."