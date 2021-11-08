Death of man found in Norwich river not being treated as suspicious
Norfolk Police have confirmed that the death of a man in Norwich on Friday is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers were called to Barker Street off Marriott’s Way shortly before 2pm following reports that a body had been found in the river.
Emergency services attended the scene and the body of a man in his 50s was recovered from the water.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.