Former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has bid an emotional goodbye to Canaries fans in his first public comments since his sacking at the weekend.

The German left the club following Saturday's 2-1 win at Brentford - the club's first Premier League win of the season.

It was not enough to save Farke and his backroom team, however, with news of their departure swiftly following the final whistle.

The 45-year-old thanked the fans and club management, and said they were leaving the club "with great pride".

"We, and by that I mean our coaching staff of Edmund Riemer, Christopher John, Chris Domogalla and myself, have had a great time at Norwich City which has now come to an end," Farke said to The Athletic.

"We leave Norwich with great pride. Having worked for this exceptional club for almost four and a half years means a lot to us.

"Our special thanks go to the fans who have always supported the team and us, making the many great moments at Carrow Road unforgettable."

Farke joined the club in 2017 and won the Championship title twice, in 2019 and 2021, with relegation from the Premier League in between.

He added: "Two promotions to the Premier League together will connect us forever. Football is a short-term business and for that we were quite long-term in Norwich because it was made possible by Delia Smith, Michael Wynn-Jones and Stuart Webber.

"Goodbye, Canaries. We'll see you again," he added.

The club have begun the search for Farke's replacement, with ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and Bodo Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen among the early favourites.