'I felt like I was dying' - Man speaks out after Ipswich injection spiking

A couple from Ipswich have described the effects of being spiked by needle on a night out as "devastating".

Lee Kingham, 36, was at a bar in Ipswich with his girlfriend Ayesha Cotton when he was injected.

"I was standing at the bar waiting for a drink and then felt a prick on my arm, near to my wrist," said Mr Kingham. "After that I couldn't remember a lot.

"Basically I felt like I was dying to be honest. It was absolutely horrendous.

"My cousin was out there holding my head up, trying to keep me conscious."

Police in Ipswich are still investigating his experience and the concerns he's raised.

Lee said he felt "horrendous" after being injected in the arm. Credit: ITV News Anglia

This new crime has prompted protests around the country calling on bars, pubs and clubs to do more to prevent it.

It can affect all ages but seems to be especially prevalent among young people.

Samira-Caterina Monteleone, President of Essex Students' Union, said:

"When social media exploded about the injection and that new wave of spiking, young people got really scared because you won't feel it especially when clubs are so packed.

"I think what's scary is the aftermath of it - why am I being spiked? It's the mental aspect, you question yourself.

"I've been spiked twice and the first time I was thinking, I'm stupid because I was walking around with drinks, but no I shouldn't have to feel like that."

Chief Inspector Ed Brown, Norfolk Police, said: "We've seen this increase in drink spiking incidents, or some by injection, in Norfolk over the past few weeks and we're very concerned about it.

"We want to make sure the public are reassured the police are doing everything we can to help the pubs, clubs and bars to deal with those types of incidents."

In Norfolk over the past month there were 45 incidents of spiking, 38 were reported in Norwich, 35 were female and 10 were male. 15 were believed to be by injection.

Chief Inspector Brown added: "We've had officers out, they'll be engaging with licensed premises giving advice, making sure that they make themselves available if people are concerned they may have been spiked.

"Obviously we're responding to any incidents as they're reported to us to make sure the crimes are reported correctly and that we maximise investigative and forensic opportunities to deal with that incident.

Most spiking incidents are in drinks, but there's a rise in spiking by injection. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Unfortunately no one's been arrested this weekend and this is part of the issue with the drinks spiking we're seeing at the moment. We need to catch people doing it in the act.

"It's about recognising when you feel different. Your legs might feel wobbly, you might feel dizzy, you might have a sense of nausea.

"There are things that might feel different than if you were on a normal night out consuming alcohol.

"People know their own bodies, they no when something doesn't feel quite right and if you're not sure it's best to flag up your concerns and get it checked."