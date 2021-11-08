Norfolk windsurfer whose body was found in Sweden 'died accidentally'

A windsurfer whose body was found nearly 600 miles across the sea in Sweden died accidentally, an inquest has concluded.

Chris Bamfield, 65, had recently rekindled his love of the sport when he went missing off the coast of Norfolk last year.

His board and sail were found nearby after he failed to return from a windsurfing trip across Hunstanton beach on November 14, 2020.

His body was recovered off the island of Stora Korno in April, after drifting across the North Sea, investigators believe.

Mr Bamfield, from Middleton, had just retired after 29 years working at King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council when he went missing.

In the days after his death, buildings across King's Lynn were lit up in tribute to the retired executive director.

Mr Bamfield's family had previously described him as the "personification of positivity."

They said he had been windsurfing for 40 years, and had only recently reignited his passion for the sport before his disappearance.

Chris Bamfield failed to return after windsurfing off the coast of Hunstanton Credit: HM Coastguard

At the inquest in Norwich, they paid tribute to him as a devoted husband, dad and grandad, full of love for family and friends, "who was the ultimate optimist".

They added that he and his wife had had many plans for travelling and enjoying life in retirement.

The family added that their only comfort was that he died doing something he loved and they were so proud of him.