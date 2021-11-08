Norwich City: Kjetil Knutsen and Frank Lampard favourites for head coach job

Play video

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

Two managers are believed to be in the running to become Norwich City's new head coach.

The search is on after Daniel Farke was sacked on Saturday night, just hours after the Canaries had won their first Premier League game of the season.

It's understood the club has narrowed down their shortlist to two candidates.

Bodo Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard have both been heavily linked.

Norwegian coach Knutsen, 53, is one of the bookmakers' favourites to replace Farke.

Former Norwich City player Darren Eadie said: "Norwich have always gone a bit left field and if history repeats itself you'd expect someone we don't know too much about from abroad.

"For me, I'd like to see someone like Frank Lampard. Not only because of the quality he's got, but I think the persona he brings, the drive and will.

"He knows the Premier League obviously very well, more than probably anyone else in the league, so someone like him I think is a real opportunity."

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is said to be in the running for the Norwich City job. Credit: PA

Despite being bottom of the table, Eadie said there was still hope of staying in the Premier League.

He said: "I don't think we've seen the best from the group of players Norwich have got at the moment, so there's certainly more results in it for them.

"The league's very tight down the bottom so you only have to put together a run of three or four games... once you get that momentum things become a lot easier."

Despite some criticism of the timing of Farke's dismissal, Eadie believes it was the right move, describing it as a "statement of intent".

"It shows the football club is saying we are attempting to stay in the Premier League.

"People thought maybe there was an unbreakable bond between Webber and Daniel Farke. That's not there, Stuart Webber works for the football club and he's shown he wants to try and make a difference now while they're still in the Premier League."