Cambridge panto 'trigger warnings' spark online debate

A Cambridge theatre is facing an online backlash after publishing "trigger warnings" ahead of a production of a children's pantomime.

The city's ADC theatre is staging Cambridge University Amateur Dramatic Club and Cambridge Footlights' production of Rapunzel from the end of November.

On the theatre's website, there are "trigger warnings", which suggest the content of the pantomime might not be suitable for some viewers.

It says: "The panto deals with themes of self-acceptance - while there are brief allusions to struggling with acceptance, there is no overt homophobia or transphobia against our LGBTQ+ characters."

Among the other warnings on the site are kidnapping, homophobia, misogyny, death, and alcohol.

The warning highlights so-called "triggers" Credit: ADC Theatre

The warnings have sparked an online backlash, with people debating whether a pantomime needs to include such warnings.

The issue has been debated on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

The issue has split opinion on social media - with some people speaking in support of the theatre, and other condemning the decision.

TV psychologist Jo Hemmings tweeted: "Interesting debate on panto trigger warnings on @gmb - I would have dismissed it as a definite ‘no need’ but listening to the super smart @Tru_Powell I now think ‘why not’? Anything that informs parents/protects a vulnerable young child has to be worth it."

But other people were less supportive. Twitter user MissRubble said: "Trigger warnings on panto!! Sorry but this shows how pathetic our world has become."

The show's website describes the production of Rapunzel, a German fairy tale which tells the story of a young girl who is taken by a witch and kept hostage in a tower, as "a celebration of individuality and self-love".

Cambridge University's Footlights group, which is co-producing the pantomime, produced comedy stars including John Cleese, Michael Palin, Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry.

The Footlights and Amateur Dramatic Club are yet to comment on the issue.

The production runs from November 24 to December 4.