Christmas show returns after covid cancellation and 'challenging' year

One of Europe's largest Christmas shows opens in Norfolk today after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular first opened in 1977 and has run every year except 2020 when it closed its doors due to covid.

Organisers of the show said the last 12 months had been "challenging", but they were delighted to be back.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular in numbers:

5 million people have seen the show since it first opened

3,000 people were auditioned for this year's performance

130 professional performers will take to the stage

360 cast and crew have been employed this year

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular is back after not going ahead in 2020. Credit: ITV News Anglia

John Cushing, CEO of Thursford Christmas Spectacular, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be back this year with our Christmas Spectacular show.

"It is such an important occasion, not just for the cast and crew but the local community, hotels, B&Bs, rental properties and hospitality venues throughout Norfolk.

"We cannot wait to welcome the thousands of you back through our doors and give you the most extravagant Spectacular show yet.

"It has been a challenging couple of years for so many and we want to provide as much joy, over the festive period, as we possibly can.”

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular is running for seven weeks only from 9 November – 23 December