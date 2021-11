Diana Ross is set to perform in Cambridge next year.

She'll join Lionel Richie plus Nile Rodgers & Chic at The Cambridge Club Festival at Childerly Orchard in June.

They are the first acts to be announced for the weekend of Music, Arts & Culture. It'll be the second year the festival has been held at the venue.

Further acts announced include Corinne Bailey Rae, Gabrielle and Sara Cox.