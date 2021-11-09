A man and woman died in a collision on the A12 between Stanway and Marks Tey on Monday, police have confirmed.

A vehicle left the road on the northbound carriageway at around 12.45pm.

Two other people who were also in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The road had to be closed in both directions for several hours while police investigated.

The southbound side reopened at around 5.20pm and the northbound carriageway three hours later.

Adam Pipe, head of roads policing at Essex Police, said: “I want to thank the patience and understanding of everyone stuck in traffic."

He appealed for anyone who saw the incident or recorded any dashcam footage to contact police.