A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Essex.

Emergency services were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in The Hides in Harlow shortly before 5.40pm on Monday.

When police arrived they found a man in his 20s who had been injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective inspector Julie Gowe said: "We are at the early stages of our investigation and are working to build a picture of what happened here yesterday."

It is believed the person responsible left the address between 5.40pm and 5.55pm.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything or has dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to contact them.

DI Gowe appealed for witnesses, adding: "There is a possibility that this person may have also sustained injuries or look like they have been involved in an altercation."

Officers will remain in the area on patrol over the next 24 hours with support from the Safer Harlow Partnership.