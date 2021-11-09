Police say death of man whose body found at a Bedford school is not suspicious
Police who were investigating the death of a man whose body was found at a school in Bedford say it is not being treated as suspicious.
The body was discovered yesterday morning (Monday 8th November) in Mile Road in the town Bedford.
Bedfordshire police cordoned off an area around Bedford Academy School. A man in his 40’s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say next of kin have been informed and specialist officers are working to support them.