Health bosses in Hertfordshire say they're taking 'extremely seriously' the claims that ambulances can have to wait more than five hours to handover patients to A & E at Stevenage's Lister Hospital.

On some days there can be as many as 10 ambulances waiting at the Stevenege hospital at once, it has been reported.

National NHS officials have now stepped in to instruct hospital chiefs across the country to review and address delays in handing over the care of patients, from ambulances to emergency departments.

On Wednesday the ongoing review at the Lister was highlighted to a meeting of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust.

According to national policy ‘ambulance handovers’ should take no more than 15 minutes – ensuring patients receive necessary care and ambulances get back on the road.

But data presented to the board shows that in September fewer than one in 10 ‘ambulance handovers’ at the Trust – just seven per cent – were completed within the 15 minutes target.

On 783 occasions it took in excess of 30 minutes – and on 336 occasions it took more than an hour.

Meanwhile average handover times reported to the board ranged between 24 and 78 minutes – with maximum handover times ranging between 54 and 321 minutes.

We fully understand this – we haven’t suddenly started to become focussed upon this. We think we do better than many other place. We think frankly our facilities help us but we do – again for the avoidance of doubt – recognise there’s more we can do individually and as a system to reduce the delays still further. Nick Carver, chief exec

In a letter sent to the Trust, senior national and regional officials from the NHS have acknowledged that staff are already ‘working incredibly hard to resolve this problem’.

They stress that action must be taken to ensure ambulances are not used as additional emergency department cubicles – and that crews can safely offload patients to the care of emergency departments.

And to address delays they highlight initiatives such as ‘surge capacity’ and ‘fit to sit’ for patients that do not require a trolley – as well as measures to enable earlier discharge.

They also highlight the potential use of GP streaming, community and mental health service capacity to reduce the number of patients taken to hospital emergency departments.

At the meeting, the actions being taken by the Trust were outlined in a report by chief operating officer Julie Smith.

She acknowledges it is “a very challenging ask” – and pointing to partners in the hospital and the community, she stresses the need for ‘a collective response'.

“It is important that it is regarded not only as a ENHT issue to resolve but one that system partners need to work together to address,” says the report.

In September 16,086 were seen at Accident and Emergency at the Lister Hospital or the Urgent Care Centre, at the QEII Hospital.

That’s equivalent to 536 patients a day – and it’s 35 per cent more than were seen in October the previous year (2020).

Almost three in every 10 patients seeking emergency care from the Trust in September had to wait more than four hours.

National NHS targets say that 95 per cent of patients should be seen and treated at an emergency department within four hours.

Meanwhile, the East of England Ambulance Service is urging people calling 999 not to hang up as it warns of possible response delays.

The service says it is extremely busy due to a combination of the pandemic and winter pressures.

Patient levels are 'extraordinarily high' which means they have to prioritise the most life-threatening cases.

Yesterday (November 10th) the East of England Ambulance Service issued a statement saying their telephone systems went down just before 2.30pm.

A national contingency plan was enacted and 999 calls were rerouted to neighbouring ambulance services while the fault was traced and fixed.

They say the telephone systems are now up and running.