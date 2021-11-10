A man described as 'an amazing daddy' who died following an assault in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex has been named by police.

Philip Mersh, 43, sustained serious injuries in Broadway shortly before 6pm on 31 October and died two days later. Following his death Essex Police launched a murder investigation.

Paying tribute to him, Philip’s family said: “Our world has been shattered by the loss of my soul mate, an amazing daddy, a loving son, caring brother and loyal friend. Phil touched so many people with joy and laughter. Our lives will never be the same without him, never will be forgotten, forever in our hearts.”

Thirty-one year-old Daniel Ballard, of Lincoln Close, Southend, was arrested and charged with GBH with intent following the assault and is next due to appear in court on 30 November.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward.

You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Please quote incident 1132 of 31 October. Or you can call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.