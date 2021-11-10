Royal Mail problems in Chelmsford leave some without post for nearly three weeks

Problems with Royal Mail deliveries in Chelmsford have left some people without any post for nearly three weeks.

It is mainly affecting those in the CM1 post code and is due to the pandemic, staff sickness and a review of delivery rounds.

Lisa Camarda, from Chelmsford, said the problems have affected her twins' birthday party.

"I'd ordered numerous items for my twins' birthday, which was on the 6th of November, none of the stuff has arrived," she said.

"They were balloons, party poppers... no nothing has arrived at all.

"I'm currently left paying for a service that I haven't actually received. Royal Mail take no accountability for that, I don't know who to go to for any type of refund.

"A huge bulk of their birthday cards didn't arrive until this week, so after the event. I don't actually know if there's still stuff to be delivered."

Some people in the Chelmsford area have not had any post for nearly three weeks. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Royal Mail has been asked for a comment on this story.

A spokesperson for the Communication Workers Union said: "Our members have been under tremendous pressure - not just now, but since the start of the pandemic.

"Despite this, they have done an incredible job in keeping the country connected.

"We ask the public to recognise the tremendous job CWU members are doing in frustrating and difficult circumstances."

The MP for Chelmsford Vicky Ford said many constituents had contacted her about the issue.

On her Facebook page Vick Ford MP posted: "Royal Mail is adapting to the rapidly changing nature of the modern postbag, which now comprises of more parcels and fewer letters.

"Since the start of the pandemic there has been a rapid acceleration in the decline of letters and the increase in parcels.

"Royal Mail have needed to periodically review delivery rounds including those which serve Chelmsford. This is to ensure that postmen and women each have a fair distribution of workload.

"After a review of delivery rounds in Chelmsford, changes were implemented the week commencing Monday 25 October.

"This meant that every delivery round that originates from Chelmsford Delivery Office has changed. Every postman and woman is now delivering to a revised round.

"Unfortunately these changes have coincided with a higher than normal rate of sick absence. This has led to some disruption and Royal Mail have told me that they wholeheartedly apologise for this."