A11 sex assault: Police searches continue after attack on jogger

Large-scale forensic searches are continuing as police investigate an attempted sexual assault on a woman while she was jogging near woodland.

The attack happened between 11am and noon on Tuesday, along London Road in Elveden in Suffolk - better known as the old London Road or old A11 - just along from the junction with the A11 southbound.

The victim, a young woman, was out jogging along a footpath when she was approached by man and assaulted.

Police have been searching the scene for two days so far Credit: ITV Anglia

She was hit on the head and the man then tried to pull down her leggings before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with brown stubble. He spoke with an English accent, wore a black puffer jacket and was seen with a bike.

The woman was found unconscious and lying on the pavement by a member of the public. She was taken to hospital by ambulance, treated and later discharged.

Forensic officers continued to search the scene on Thursday, operating in teams to comb the area and gather evidence.

Superintendent Janine Wratten said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who was just out enjoying a morning jog. Members of our community should be free to go about their daily lives without fear of being harassed or attacked.

“However, we know this incident will have caused great concern, but we want to offer reassurance by confirming that we are doing everything we can to try and identify the suspect as soon as possible.”