Armistice Day: War memorials listed in the East of England

Barnham War Memorial in Thetford was created in 1919 Credit: ITV News Anglia

As the region marks Armistice day, ten First World War memorials in Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk have been Grade II listed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, on the advice of Historic England.

The memorials are among tens of thousands that were erected across England in memory of the many people who lost their lives in the First World War (1914-1918).

Those newly listed include the War Memorial at St Michael’s Church in Bishop’s Stortford in Hertfordshire, Barnham War Memorial near Thetford in Norfolk and Woodbridge War Memorial in Suffolk.

Woodbridge War Memorial is located in the Memorial Garden on Market Hill in Woodbridge Credit: Jennie Butler

Each distinctive memorial tells a tale of remembrance and is also a lasting testament to local people who served and returned from conflict.

To help local communities take care of their war memorials Historic England has also released new guidance.

Listing these war memorials is an important reminder of local people who fought for the freedom we all enjoy today. Tony Calladine, Regional Director for Historic England in the East of England

Aylmerton War Memorial is situated in the churchyard of St John the Baptist Church in Norfolk Credit: Adrian S Pye

Tony Calladine, Regional Director for Historic England in the East of England said: “War memorials are an important part of our local heritage and our community history.

"As we come together this Remembrance week to remember those who gave their lives, listing these war memorials is an important reminder of local people who fought for the freedom we all enjoy today.

"Discovering the stories behind the people named on listed war memorials and adding new information and photographs through Enriching the List, which anyone can do, ensures that the sacrifices of those individuals and families are never forgotten.”

Barnham War Memorial is a permanent testament to the 19 men of the parish who lost their lives in the First World War Credit: ITV News Anglia

Newly listed war memorials include: