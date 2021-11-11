Armistice Day: War memorials listed in the East of England
As the region marks Armistice day, ten First World War memorials in Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk have been Grade II listed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, on the advice of Historic England.
The memorials are among tens of thousands that were erected across England in memory of the many people who lost their lives in the First World War (1914-1918).
Those newly listed include the War Memorial at St Michael’s Church in Bishop’s Stortford in Hertfordshire, Barnham War Memorial near Thetford in Norfolk and Woodbridge War Memorial in Suffolk.
Each distinctive memorial tells a tale of remembrance and is also a lasting testament to local people who served and returned from conflict.
To help local communities take care of their war memorials Historic England has also released new guidance.
Tony Calladine, Regional Director for Historic England in the East of England said: “War memorials are an important part of our local heritage and our community history.
"As we come together this Remembrance week to remember those who gave their lives, listing these war memorials is an important reminder of local people who fought for the freedom we all enjoy today.
"Discovering the stories behind the people named on listed war memorials and adding new information and photographs through Enriching the List, which anyone can do, ensures that the sacrifices of those individuals and families are never forgotten.”
Newly listed war memorials include:
Hunsdon War Memorial, Hertfordshire
War Memorial at St Michael’s Church, Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire
Barnham War Memorial, Thetford, Norfolk
Worlington War Memorial, Suffolk
Kedington War Memorial at the Churchyard of St Peter and St Paul, Suffolk
Stoke-by-Clare War Memorial, Sudbury, Suffolk
Wortham War Memorial, Suffolk
Woodbridge War Memorial, Suffolk
Hilgay War Memorial, Downham Market, Norfolk
Aylmerton War Memorial, Norfolk