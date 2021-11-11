Barack Obama has hailed a young Ipswich drumming prodigy's climate change message.

Eleven-year-old Nandi Bushell has released a protest song featuring Jack Black and climate activist Greta Thunberg to tie in with the COP26 environmental summit.

Nandi also joined forces with former Rage Against the Machine legend Tom Morello's son Roman on the track.

The youngsters chorus "Children will rise up, our voices will be heard" as they urge those in power to save the environment for future generations.

The schoolgirl described the "incredible" feeling of realising the music video, released last month, had caught the attention of the former United States President himself.

Mr Obama shared her YouTube clip with his 55 million Facebook followers this week, writing: "Many social movements have been started and sustained by young people.

"Nandi and Roman used music as a way to share their compelling message about why we need to take action on climate change."

Watch Children Will Rise Up! - Nandi & Roman with Tom Morello, Jack Black and Greta Thunberg here:

Nandi reacted to Obama's praise on Instagram, writing: "This is incredible!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH Barack Obama."

She added she was "incredibly proud" that the former world leader had shared the video.

Nandi previously shot to fame when Dave Grohl invited her to perform live onstage with the Foo Fighters after she engaged the frontman in a Twitter rock battle.

Nandi Bushell performs with the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl:

The Suffolk drummer has rubbed shoulders with a who's-who of industry legends.

She has performed with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, and jammed with Queen's drummer Roger Taylor earlier this month.

Nandi even has a cameo in James Corden's new Amazon Original release Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello and Pierce Brosnan.

The young YouTube sensation travelled to Los Angeles to record her climate activism track.

She has posted excitedly about her meetings with music industry idols in regular Instagram updates.

Nandi reunited with the Foo Fighters, and rubbed shoulders with Guns 'N Roses rockstar Melissa Reese and Incubus drummer Jose Pasillas.