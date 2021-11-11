Play video

ITV Anglia's Charlie Frost reports on how Honywood is marking Remembrance

Eight years ago Royal Anglian soldier Jonny William retired from the regiment he loved to become at teacher at Honywood School in Coggleshall.

After serving in Afghanistan and Iraq and then going on to train others, teaching, he felt would be a natural progression.

And, he was right, attributing his successful transition to 'civvy street' to the school.

Jonny Williams and 14 pupils joined villagers in Coggleshall at the annual Armistice Day event. Credit: ITV Anglia

Not wanting to be 'that military guy' who came in and took charge of how Honywood marks Armistice Day, Jonny hung back until this year.

After Covid-19 took all communal commemoration from us last year, he was determined to go big this year.

Off the back of the last couple of years where, you know, the lockdowns and the limitations on remembrance, there's been a couple of generations who sort of missed out on those really understand the importance of doing it. So last year I decided, you know what, let's make a real go of it. Jonny Williams, Associate Assistant Headteacher, Honywood School

Students have made a memorial outside Honywood School with messages to soldiers who have fought and lived and those who have fallen. Credit: ITV Anglia

Alongside supportive colleagues and keen students he's organised a weeks worth of events, including special assemblies and classes, a memorial display in front of the school and 14 pupils accompanying him to the Coggleshall Armistice Day wreath laying this morning.

Students from Honywood School placed a wreath at Coggleshall War Memorial. Credit: ITV Anglia

But the event he was able to involve the whole school in, was somewhat unusal for Remembrance Day.

Yesterday, they put on a Year 11 boys versus teachers football match. And although Jonny helped make it happen, he can't take credit for the idea.

A two minute silence was held before the match in tribute to the men and women who have lost their lives in our armed forces. Credit: ITV Anglia

With Covid playing havoc with the school years, some students have struggled being in and out of the classroom for so long.

Some of the boys on the Year 11 squad were no different, and Jonny has been helping them get back on track. And it was their idea to challenge the teachers to a game.

I've been working with some of these guys on the Leadership Development Programme, lads who maybe weren't particularly conducting themselves as well as they could be back in November last year, and they've really turned a corner. I've done bit of work with them instilling core values. Jonny Williams, Associate Assistant Headteacher

Jonny said: "They'd put on some football with the Year 7s and that had gone really well. And then a couple of them came to me and said 'What about a football match with you?'

"Initially, I thought, 'No, thanks very much!' But then in terms of, you know, the suggested event of the football match during World War One, it kind of fit in there. And it was the excuse really to get the whole school out here to mark the two minute silence as a collective community."

Observing the two minute silence before kick off. Credit: ITV Anglia

And before kick off, the whole school did observe a two minute silence as the Last Post echoed around the pitch. Then it was game on and the roars from the crowd were mighty.

At half time, it was a neck and neck thriller. After the students started the scoring, the teachers equslised with a controversial penalty.

The students celebrate taking the lead. Credit: ITV Anglia

Then, shortly after the break, the students came back with a nice nudge into the back of the net.

But, it wasn't to be, the teachers fighting back and clawing another goal and pen to make it 3 - 2.

Commenting on the teachers performance, second half goal scorer 16 year-old Alex Banyard said, "You know, there's a few, caught my eye, they were very good, a few of them, yeah."

Goal scorer Alex Banyard told ITV Anglia the teachers did better than they expected! Credit: ITV Anglia

He went on to thank his team mates and Mr Williams, before I asked him why he thought it was important to mark Remembrance: "Well, because if they didn't die for our country, we wouldn't be standing here today."

Sentiments backed by his friend, 15 year old Ethan Skubich: "To show respect for the soldiers that died in World War Two. And we had a two minute silence before to show that."

As time goes on, people can easily forget it. So as as we grow older, we need to be educated by other generations about what happened and what they sacrificed. Alfie Spurgeon, 15

Jonny Williams went on operational tours in Afghanistan and Iraq during his time in the Royal Anglian Regiment. Credit: Jonny Williams

It is that education of what has come before them and the importance of Armistice Day that Jonny hopes this week has given them.

For him, Remembrance is understandably significant and he feels it is his duty his colleagues are remembered.

Friends, friends who aren't here anymore. Friends have been injured, friends who actually they made it out of the operational theatres and due to PTSD and not quite making that transition into civvy street, you know, they've taken their own life. So I think about those guys, and I'll be honest, I think about them every day, but especially during those two minutes. Jonny Williams, Former Royal Anglian soldier

As well as lots of fun, this football game, this week, has brought the school together in a way that marked Remembrance and also celebrated our freedom.

Other images from Coggleshall's Armistice Day gathering at their War Memorial:

Former Royal Anglian soldier Jonny says he thinks of the friends and colleagues he lost during his time in the armed forces every day. Credit: ITV Anglia

Residents in village Coggleshall gathered at their war memorial this morning to pay their respects to the fallen. Credit: ITV Anglia

14 Honywood School pupils joined villagers at the Coggleshall war memorial this morning. Credit: ITV Anglia

Honywood students laid a wreath at the war memorial in Coggleshall. Credit: ITV Anglia

Coggleshall war memorial surrounded by autumnal leaves. Credit: ITV Anglia