Teenager left with life-threatening injuries after being hit on Cambridge busway

A teenage cyclist has been left with life-threatening injuries following a collision with a bus on the Cambridge busway.

The 16-year-old boy from the city was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital following the incident which happened just before 6pm on the 9th of November.

Police are appealing for information about the collision, which took place on the guided busway between Chariot Way and Chieftain Way.

The bus driver remained at the scene and helped police with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

Sergeant Timothy Davies, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “We’re keen for anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has relevant dashcam footage, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

It's the second incident in a matter of weeks. On the 26th of October a 52-year-old woman who was walking near the busway was struck by a bus and died.

The woman has been named as Kathleen Pitts from Cambridge. In a short statement, her family, including her son Liam Pitts, 22, said that they were heartbroken and asked for privacy to grieve at this very difficult time.

The driver of the bus was uninjured and remained at the scene. An investigation into the incident continues.