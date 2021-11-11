Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Harlow.

The victim, aged in his 20s, died after an assault in The Hides just after 5.30pm on Monday - which officers said they believed was a "targeted attack."

The three - two 18-year-olds and a 23-year-old - were arrested in Bournemouth on Wednesday night and are being questioned on suspicion of murder.

“Our investigation into this murder is progressing well and we have worked quickly to identify suspects and make arrests," said detective chief inspector Ant Alcock.

“I want to thank our colleagues at Dorset Police for their assistance last night. This has been an example of how we work with other forces, across boundaries, as we seek to get justice for the victim and his family."

Police said they were continuing "high visibility patrols" in the area, and were keen to hear from anyone who has any CCTV footage.