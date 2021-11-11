A woman is in a life-threatening condition after sustaining serious injuries from a fall.

The woman, who is in her 20s was found in Bewley Court in the town, at around 6:30 last night (Wednesday 10th November)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police say he remains in custody.

The area where the incident occurred Credit: Google Street View

Detective Inspector Stewart Eastbrook is leading the investigation.

He said: “The investigation is in its early phase. At this stage, we believe this to be a contained and isolated incident, with no risk or threat to the wider public.

There will be a very visible policing presence in the area throughout today and indeed in the coming days as we investigate the circumstances which led to this woman sustaining very serious injuries. Det Insp Stewart Eastbrook

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Essex Police.