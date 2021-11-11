Police launch investigation after woman falls from building
A woman is in a life-threatening condition after sustaining serious injuries from a fall.
The woman, who is in her 20s was found in Bewley Court in the town, at around 6:30 last night (Wednesday 10th November)
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police say he remains in custody.
Detective Inspector Stewart Eastbrook is leading the investigation.
He said: “The investigation is in its early phase. At this stage, we believe this to be a contained and isolated incident, with no risk or threat to the wider public.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Essex Police.