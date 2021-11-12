The family of a cyclist killed in a crash in Colchester last month have paid tribute to him as "a simple man with a big heart".

Vadims Jevstafjevs, 37, died in a collision with a white Mercedes in Northern Approach Road near the junction with Bruff Close at around 7pm on 15 October.

In a statement, his cousin said: "Vadims was a simple man with a big heart... a true friend who always looked on the positive side of life and when things were tough he never gave up.

"He was like a big brother to me and he took such pride in looking after his family.

“Vadims, you have left footprints on our hearts, things will never be the same for us without you. We miss you so much and hold dearly our memories of you."

A 47 year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been released under investigation.

Essex Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision.