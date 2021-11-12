Luton’s elephant art trail raises more than £200,000 for charity

If you've visited Luton over the past few months you may have seen some rather colourful elephants dotted about the town.

The sculptures from the 'BigTrunkTrail' went under the hammer last night (11 November) to raise money for Keech Hospice Care.

This baby elephant sculpture raised £3,800 Credit: BigTrunkTrail

In total £231,500 was raised for the charity which provides care for adults and children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses.

Keech Hospice Care also provide support for their family & friends.

'Mandala Party' raised £4,000 for Keech Hospice Care Credit: BigTrunkTrail

A sculpture called 'Unity' which pays a huge homage to the landmarks of Luton raised a staggering £25,000.

Meanwhile one named 'Lutonne Town Elephant' was just sold for £6,000.

In September sculptures from the 'cows about Cambridge art trail' were sold at auction and raised £257,100 for local charity Break.