Norwich City: Chelsea legend Frank Lampard out of running for coaching role

Frank Lampard has withdrawn his interest in Norwich's managerial vacancy.

The former Chelsea boss is no longer in the running to replace Daniel Farke at Carrow Road, according to the Press Association.

The former Chelsea and England star had been the favourite to succeed Daniel Farke after the popular German was axed last weekend.

Farke was fired just hours after finally guiding Norwich to their first Premier League win of the season. Lampard, 43, had held talks with Norwich chiefs earlier this week.

Norwich still hope to appoint a new boss in time for their next home game against Southampton next Saturday (November 20th).

City are currently bottom of the league on just five points from 11 games.

Premier League Table

This week fellow early season strugglers Aston Villa and Newcastle United made managerial changes.

Eddie Howe joined Newcastle, replacing Steve Bruce. Steven Gerrard left Scottish giants Rangers to take over from Dean Smith.

Lampard guided Chelsea to a Champions League spot in his time at Stamford Bridge and also operated under a transfer embargo during that spell.

It meant he was attractive candidate having been used to working with young players, and helped bring the likes of Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi into the first team set-up at Stamford Bridge.

He also gave a debut to midfielder Billy Gilmour who is currently on a season-long loan from Chelsea at Norwich.

Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is understood to be among the remaining candidates for the Norwich job.