Watch a report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

A family who opened a Norwich City themed market stall to help their autistic son develop his social skills say they're delighted it has raised thousands for charity.

'On the Stall City' started as a pop-up on Norwich market - but proved so popular that it became a regular fixture.

Andy and Sharon Bowles started selling the Canaries memorabilia as a way of helping their son Jacob socialise with fellow footy fans.

But it has also proved a fundraising hit for Norwich City's Community Sports Foundation - partly thanks to something they call 'The Jacob Challenge'.

"Pick a programme from the last 10/15 years," said Andy. "Jake will tell you what day it was, what the score was, probably tell you both line-ups. He'll tell you the referee, any incidents that happened during the game.

"If he can't do that you get your five pounds back, if he does the five pounds goes to the CSF."

"We've never given that five pounds back." Andy Bowles

Jacob is nicknamed the 'Norwich City Encyclopedia' for his incredible memory.

His 'Jacob Challenge' victories combined with the sales of old kits and memorabilia have now raised more than £10,000 for the foundation which helped Jacob.

Darren Hunter, Disability Development Manager at Norwich City CSF, said: "When they came up with the idea, it was like 'wow'.

"It's an incredible thing to do and for Jacob to be behind that is amazing.

"I think he was one of the instigators of it, the idea came from him. It's brilliant and it's so lovely for Jacob to be able to do that."

If you want to talk City trivia with Jacob, you'll find him on Stall 13.

But you might need an hour or two - and you might come away five pounds lighter.