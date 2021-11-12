Portrait returned to Wimpole Hall thanks to mystery donor

An 18th-century portrait has been returned to Wimpole Hall in Cambridgeshire after an anonymous donor stepped in to save it being sold at auction.

The Thomas Hudson artwork, believed to show Lady Elizabeth Yorke as a shepherdess, had been on loan to Wimpole for several decades.

It was offered to the National Trust for them to buy, but they were unable to find the money.

Credit: National Trust

The painting was returned to the lender earlier this year and scheduled to be auctioned off in the next few days.

We were very disappointed that the property was not going to be able to raise funds, but given the financial climate, particularly due to Covid, we agreed there was no other option. Since reopening Wimpole, our volunteers have naturally been sad to see that the portrait was no longer with us. Iain Stewart, senior collections and ouse manager

However, an anonymous donor came forward and the painting has been rehung at Wimpole.

Credit: National Trust

This portrait shows precisely why he was such a hit in 18th-century high society. We think it was commissioned in the late 1740s when he was reaching the height of his success, painting aristocrats and celebrities in his London studio. I’m so glad this piece is returning to Wimpole so our visitors will be able to enjoy its paradoxes, and sheer quality, forever. John Chu, senior National Curator

From the age of 15, Lady Elizabeth lived at Wimpole Hall until her marriage in 1748 to Admiral George Anson. The National Trust said she was a writer and was heavily involved in political life.

John Chu, senior National Curator, said: “Thomas Hudson was on the lips of everyone in high society at that time: a ‘go-to’ artist able to fulfil the needs of the wealthy and influential in need of a quality likeness."

Credit: National Trust

The acquisition continues in the footsteps of Elsie Bambridge, the last private owner of Wimpole and only surviving child of Rudyard Kipling.