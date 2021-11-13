COP26: how universities in the east are leading the fight against climate change

Play video

As COP26 comes to an end one university professor from East Anglia says educational institutions here are leading the fight against climate change.

Dr Matthew Agarwala from Cambridge University says organisations like his own, together with the University of East Anglia and Anglia Ruskin, are punching above their weight in climate science

Dr Agarwala returned to his home near Norwich after the Glasgow conference and shared his thoughts with our ITV News Anglia presenter Tanya Mercer.