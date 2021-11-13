Norwich Cathedral peregrine dies after colliding with parked car

One of Norwich Cathedral's popular peregrine falcons has died after colliding with a car.

The Hawk and Old Trust said the female bird known as GA hit a parked car in the cathedral grounds.

Staff from the trust retrieved the injured bird after they were alerted by a member of the public.

She was taken to an RSPCA hospital but had suffered neurological damage and died during the night.

The Hawk and Owl Trust said it wanted to thank everyone who had been involved in trying to save her.