Police investigating Elveden assault release man on bail

Detectives investigating the attempted sexual assault of a woman at Elveden have released a man on bail.

The incident happened between 11am and noon on Tuesday 9 November, on the old A11.

The victim – a young woman – was out jogging along a footpath, when she was struck on the head and left unconscious.

Suffolk Police say her attacker attempted to pull down her leggings before leaving the area.

The woman, who was found lying on the pavement by a member of the public, was taken to hospital, where she was treated and later discharged. She continues to be supported by specialist trained officers.

Police arrested a man in his 30s from Thetford on Friday 12 November. He was questioned and released on bail.

Road closures and a scene that were in place in London Road and the nearby area have now been lifted.

Officers from Suffolk and Norfolk Constabularies are working together to trace the offender and provide reassurance to the community.

Police would still like to hear from any witnesses who were in the London Road area, particularly between the slip road junction with the A11 southbound and the Elveden Road junction, either walking or cycling between 10am and 1pm on Tuesday 10 November, or any motorists that passed through and have a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.