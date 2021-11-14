Essex Cricket Club say they've reached out to a former player following allegations a racist term was used towards him in 2001.

Muslim player Zoheb Sharif told the Daily Mirror he was called 'bomber' after the 9/11 attacks.

The club's Chief Executive John Stephenson says he's shocked and saddened to hear of the allegations.

It comes after the chairman John Faragher resigned on Thursday following a historical allegation that racist language was used by him at a board meeting in 2017. He strongly denies the allegation.

The club is reviewing why it was not fully and independently investigated at the time.

Following the fresh allegation from Zoheb Sharif, Essex Cricket Chief Executive, John Stephenson, has stressed the club has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism.

I immediately reached out to the former player to offer him my and Essex County Cricket Club’s full support and to encourage him to come forward and talk to myself and the Club about his experiences. “We will put the right care in place for him and we applaud his bravery and courage for speaking out on such a sensitive issue after all these years. John Stevenson, Essex Cricket Chief Executive

“As Chief Executive, I am committed to upholding the Club’s multicultural and diverse values. All allegations, regardless of when they took place, will be investigated thoroughly and urgently. We are working with the ECB to assist us with these investigations.

“There has never been a place, nor will there ever be a place, for any kind of prejudice at Essex County Cricket Club.”

Essex County Cricket Club are encouraging former players, staff or anybody associated with the Club who has experienced discrimination during their time at Essex to come forward either in person or anonymously.

Anybody wishing to report a concern that they believe is of this nature can do so by emailing equality@essexcricket.org.uk.