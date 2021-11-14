You can watch Stuart Leithes' piece from the Imperial War Museum at Duxford here.

Ceremonies have been held across the east to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Large-scale gatherings were back after last year's coronavirus meant ceremonies were not possible.

At Duxford thousands watched a poppy drop over the airfield and a flypast by a Spitfire.

In Colchester, soldiers stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of the town as troops joined civic dignitaries, veterans, cadets and thousands of residents at the war memorial.

The British Army Band Colchester played and a 105mm Light Gun from 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery fired to mark the beginning and end of the two minute silence at 11am.

Colchester pays tribute at the War Memorial Credit: Cpl Houghton, British Army

After the service, some 65 soldiers from the town’s 3 rd Battalion The Parachute Regiment and reservists of 36 Signal Squadron, 71 (City of London Yeomanry) Signal Regiment and 161 Medical Squadron, 254 Medical Regiment marched through the town centre alongside veterans and youth organisations.

Troops marching in Colchester on Remembrance Sunday Credit: Cpl Houghton, British Army

The soldiers, based at the town’s Merville Barracks, were headed up by Brigadier Nick Cowley, Commander of 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team, and Lieutenant Colonel Ed Rankin, Commander of Colchester Garrison.

Lt Col Rankin said: “It is a huge privilege to join with the people of Colchester to markRemembrance Sunday, and a demonstration of the strong bonds between the town’s military and civilian communities.

"From veterans proudly wearing their medals to young people in youth organisations and serving soldiers to members of the general public, all were there for different reasons but all stood together to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

A flag bearer pays tribute at the war memorial in Norwich Credit: Norwich City Council

In Clacton a parade of veterans and local community groups saluted civic dignitaries at the Town Hall before marching to the war memorial in the Seafront Gardens.

The Rev David Lower took a Service of Remembrance at the war memorial, withhymns accompanied by music from the Salvation Army Band – while Ellie Bouldfrom Tendring Brass bugled the Last Post and Reveille.

Wreaths were laid by dignitaries and veterans’ groups representatives.

Jeff Bray, Tendring District Council Chairman, thanked everyone who attended.

“It was pleasing to see so many people turn out for this year’s service; while there isalways a strong turnout, having had no event last year due to Covid-19 I am gladpeople made up for it this year,” Cllr Bray said.

“By coming together we can collectively remember the sacrifice made by millionswho have given their lives in conflict for our freedom over the years.”

Dan Casey, President of the Clacton Royal British Legion, added: “RemembranceDay is important and to see people come out in force to pay their respects it meansso much to those who have served and their families.