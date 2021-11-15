A drug dealer who attacked and murdered a father-of-five after he was short changed by his daughter has been jailed for 15 years.

25-year-old Yanick Beresford realised he had been paid just £10 for drugs worth £230 after he met with a woman in Sandwich Close, Huntingdon, on 5 October 2019.

The drug deal took place and the woman handed him the money before getting back into a car driven by her friend and returning home to Offord Cluny.

Later that same night, the father of the woman who had underpaid Beresford, Robert Duquemin, heard a buzzer at his door in Percy Green Place, Huntingdon.

He opened the door thinking it was his daughter but, shortly afterwards, a man with his face covered attacked him but didn’t say a word.

Mr Duquemin was punched to the head and body during the attack. The severity of the punches forced him against his neighbour’s doorframe and caused him to fall to the floor.

Robert Duquemin Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

His daughter told officers that Beresford knew where her father, Mr Duquemin, lived and believed that Beresford attacked him as revenge for the drug deal gone wrong.

The hunt for Beresford led officers to his girlfriend Aiste Paulauskaite’s home in Spring Close, Huntingdon.

A search of the house revealed more than £5,000 in cash, drugs and drug paraphernalia. A damp t-shirt and pair of gloves were also found in the washing machine.

Both were sent off for forensic testing and blood which had soaked onto the gloves was found to be Mr Duquemin’s.

Beresford was arrested shortly after midnight on 7 October but answered “no comment” to the majority questions asked by officers.

Aiste Paulauskaite Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Paulauskaite was arrested and interviewed, where she admitted picking Beresford up on the 5th of October and driving him to and away from Mr Duquemin’s road, but denied knowing what he had done whilst there.

She also allowed police access to her old phone which had a SIM card belonging to Beresford in and revealed evidence of drug dealing.

A further phone seized from Beresford gave a bread trail of his movements on the day Mr Duquemin was attacked, including placing him at the man’s home and carrying out further drug deals afterwards.

Investigations also revealed that on October 6th, the day after the drug deal and the attack, Beresford had used the phone to look up Mr Duquemin’s family on Facebook and also searched for defence solicitors and the phrase ‘Huntingdonshire police’.

53-year-old Mr Duquemin died at a house in Ringwood Close, Bury, Ramsey, on the 10th of October as a result of the attack five days earlier. A postmortem concluded he died of a ruptured spleen as a result of blunt force trauma.

Robert was a father of five and his family have been left devastated by his death. Beresford violently attacked him in his own home all for the sake of a drug deal gone wrong. Drugs cause misery to communities and are often the catalyst to more serious crimes; this case is a stark reminder of that fact. My thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with Robert’s loved ones. Detective Chief Inspector Emma Pitts, of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit

Beresford was interviewed following Mr Duquemin’s death and answered “no comment” to all questions, apart from on one occasion. When told about the gloves found in his girlfriend’s washing machine he visibly reacted, looked uncomfortable and said: “They weren’t washed”.

Beresford and Paulauskaite stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court from 20th September, and on 18th October jurors delivered their verdicts.

Simon Spence, mitigating for Beresford, said that his client was still a young man who was going to spend many years in custody. He said that character references speak of Beresford coming from a “respectable and supportive” family.

They are devastated by what has happened but they continue to support him and will do so as he serves his sentence. Simon Spence, mitigating for Beresford

Beresford was found guilty of murder and had previously pleaded guilty to supplying class A and B drugs.

21-year-old Paulauskaite was found guilty of assisting an offender. She had previously admitted being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs, and perverting the course of justice.

Both were sentenced at the same court on November 15th where Beresford was handed a total of 15 years in prison and Paulauskaite was sentenced to two years behind bars.

Yanick Beresford has been sentenced to 15 years in jail. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Phillip Farr, mitigating for Paulauskaite, urged Judge Sean Enright to suspend her prison sentence.

This is a young woman who made a series of poor life choices, rather than someone who would willingly and desirably embark upon a criminal lifestyle. This is a young woman who demonstrated exceptional bravery in ensuring that she was telling the truth and made a life-changing decision mid-trial which could have only been to her detriment. Phillip Farr, mitigating for Paulauskaite

Sentencing, Judge Sean Enright told Beresford that he had been an “established” drug dealer for many years who had a “flourishing” drugs business.

He added: “Your victim was a frail man, at nine stone and 5 ft 4, and with mental health difficulties. You knew that, and you knew he lived alone.”