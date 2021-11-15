New Norwich City boss Dean Smith will not have the luxury of a honeymoon period as he looks to lead the Canaries clear of the relegation zone, a leading fan group has warned.

Smith was unveiled as the club's new head coach on Monday, just a week after he was relieved of his duties at Aston Villa, and replaces Daniel Farke.

He arrives at Carrow Road with the club rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, despite Farke having secured a first win of the season in his final game in charge.

And that pressure will mean that there is little time for settling in at Norwich, according to Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty.

"Can he motivate and lift himself and motivate the team? Because if there's any chance of City staying in the Premier League they have got to hit the ground running," said Mr Sainty.

"If he doesn't get results fast then it's going to be an issue, but I think the vast majority of fans will understand that."

Robin Sainty of Canaries Trust says the pressure will be on Dean Smith to get results Credit: ITV Anglia

Mr Sainty acknowledged Smith had been an outsider for the job, but said many fans were coming round to seeing the positives of the appointment.

"I've seen some people on social media saying it's a sideways step from Daniel Farke, but I think that overlooks what Dean Smith has achieved in the past," he said.

"He did a cracking job to get Aston Villa up and I think that Thomas Frank at Brentford is living off a lot of the work that he did there [while Brentford manager]."