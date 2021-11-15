New centres to treat severely obese children to open in Cambridge and Norwich

New centres to treat severely obese children are to open at two of the region's hospitals.

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital will host two of 15 specialist NHS clinics being set up across the country.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of the NHS, said the opening of the centres was a "landmark moment" in efforts to help young people lead longer, healthier and happier lives.

One thousand children a year aged between two and 18 will be supported to lose weight through the new services.

Children will receive specialist treatment and tailored care packages developed with their family, which could include diet plans, mental health treatment and coaching.

The aim is to act early to prevent long term health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, heart attacks, strokes and even cancer, which is better for patients and the NHS.

Obesity and its complications cost the NHS around £6bn a year.

Ms Pritchard said: "The pandemic has shone a harsh light on obesity - with many vulnerable young people struggling with weight gain during the pandemic. Left unchecked, obesity can have other very serious consequences, ranging from diabetes to cancer."

Children who are severely obese can also develop difficulties such as breathing problems, sleep issues and mental health problems, which can dramatically impact their quality of life.

1 in 5 children in the UK are affected by obesity. Credit: ITV News

The new service is based on a trial that took place at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

Prof Julian Hamilton-Shield, of the hospital, said: "Using a team of experts from many disciplines we can pinpoint the exact causes of weight gain and create tailored treatment plans for each child to help accelerate weight loss and address the complications caused.

"The creation of these new clinics demonstrate the NHS's commitment to help tackle obesity and provide more local access to specialist weight management support for children in England."

