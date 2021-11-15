A rapist who attacked a woman in her own home has been jailed - after admitting his offence only after police explained the principle of consent to him. Petrica Lescaru, 27, of Armstrong Court in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, initially denied the charge, but changed his mind and pleaded guilty after police explained the crime to him. Lescaru, 27, visited the victim at her home on 6 June this year and became angry when she turned down his advances, punching a hole in her wall and dragging her upstairs by her hair where he assaulted and raped her, said police.

Officers were called and he was arrested at the scene.

In a custody interview, he denied the offences, but when the definition of rape was explained to him and he was asked if he had raped her, he said: “If this is what it means, then yes."

Lescaru pleaded guilty to rape, actual bodily harm and criminal damage in September at Cambridge Crown Court, and was sentenced on Thursday to seven years in prison at Peterborough Crown Court. He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Det Con Craig McPherson said: "Lescaru didn’t seem to be aware of the laws around consent and when they were explained to him he admitted what he had done.

"I commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward and for having the strength and courage to give evidence against him. The outcome shows that both the police and the justice system take sexual offences very seriously."