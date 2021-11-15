Essex Police has referred itself to the national watchdog after a teenager died when a van officers had tried to stop crashed into a wall.

The police attempted to stop a white Citroen Berlingo van in Basildon just after 2.30am on Saturday, November 13.

The driver of the van did not stop and crashed into a wall in Pound Lane in Bowers Gifford.

A 17-year-old man died at the scene.

The force has passed details of the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which will investigate the force's involvement.

Three other people were taken to hospital and one is said to be in a "potentially serious condition".

Essex Police said three people were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

An 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old man have been released under investigation, and a 17-year-old girl has been released on bail until December 1.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage to contact them on 101.